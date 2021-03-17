Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.72

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 2858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

VRTV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $640.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after acquiring an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

