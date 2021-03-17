Viant Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSP) Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd

Viant Technology’s (NASDAQ:DSP) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Viant Technology had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Viant Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

NASDAQ DSP opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.