VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 34.2% in February

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 11th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,921,000 after purchasing an additional 97,634 shares in the last quarter.

