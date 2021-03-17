Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Purchases 7 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Court purchased 7 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,312 ($30.21) per share, for a total transaction of £161.84 ($211.44).

On Monday, January 18th, Martin Court acquired 5 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,434 ($31.80) per share, with a total value of £121.70 ($159.00).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total value of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11).

LON VCT traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,104 ($27.49). The company had a trading volume of 151,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,105. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 34.21. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,238.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,126.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

