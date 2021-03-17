Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%.

NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.54 and a beta of 4.02.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Village Farms International to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.