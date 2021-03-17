Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$26.00

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday.

VFF stock traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.69. The company had a trading volume of 620,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,107. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.51. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,077,688.60. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,869,685.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,044.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

