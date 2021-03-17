Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 13,589 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $401.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

