Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after acquiring an additional 932,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,050,000 after acquiring an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,587.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 338,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 318,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $426,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,654 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

