Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $71,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

CUE opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $451.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

