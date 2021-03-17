Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 6,769 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $181,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,809 shares of company stock worth $19,160,713 in the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on REPL. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $54.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

