Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 21,361 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Selecta Biosciences worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELB opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $491.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

