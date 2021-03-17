Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,381 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a market cap of $566.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

