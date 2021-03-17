Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.76

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.76 ($30.31) and traded as high as €27.77 ($32.67). Vivendi shares last traded at €27.66 ($32.54), with a volume of 1,146,352 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.57 ($37.14).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.78.

Vivendi Company Profile (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

