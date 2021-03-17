Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 197 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.54 ($2.28).

LON VOD opened at GBX 134.52 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.91. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

