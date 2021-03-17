Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €196.50 ($231.18).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €207.85 ($244.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €198.18 ($233.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

