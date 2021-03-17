Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $6.54 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,105,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.24.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $482.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.84 and a 200 day moving average of $526.04. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.01 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

