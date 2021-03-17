Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY opened at $241.57 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $247.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.71.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

