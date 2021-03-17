Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

