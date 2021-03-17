Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

