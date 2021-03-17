Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $4.95 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.17.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,550.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,747.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,487.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9,689.96 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

