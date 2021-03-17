Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Masimo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Masimo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.16. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

