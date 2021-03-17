Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

