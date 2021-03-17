VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.22. VSE reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $41.54 on Friday. VSE has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $526.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.