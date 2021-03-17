VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 11th total of 84,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VSE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth $8,812,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VSE by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.31 million, a PE ratio of 415.44 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. William Blair started coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

