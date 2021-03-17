Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMC stock opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $175.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.