Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VUZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

VUZI opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $930.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

