Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of VUZI opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $930.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,107 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

