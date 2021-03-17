W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 3,975 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MNRL stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $887.76 million, a PE ratio of -782.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

