Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Reaches $0.0103

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Waifu Token has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.92 or 0.00452838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00137929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00574743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,245,346 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io.

Waifu Token Token Trading

