Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS WAKE opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

