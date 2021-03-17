Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 16,360 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $42,673,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 118,897 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 85,203 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 100,554.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $130.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

