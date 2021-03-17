Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 181.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $953.87 million, a P/E ratio of -404.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

