Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.17 EPS

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,433. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $57.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

