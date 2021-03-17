Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 211,394 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $90,972,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $60,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,406,828. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

