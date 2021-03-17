Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $9.22 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $15.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,411.90. 2,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,122. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,450.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,207.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,008.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

