Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 471,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,757,000. MGM Growth Properties accounts for about 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,103,000 after buying an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $7,845,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,560,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,669,000 after buying an additional 220,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

