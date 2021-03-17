Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,009 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 5.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.95% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $51,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

