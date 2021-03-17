Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 63,556 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,556 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up 3.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $31,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. 3,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,841. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

