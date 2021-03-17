Waves Enterprise Hits Market Cap of $8.66 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $218,636.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00451912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00139580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.97 or 0.00573661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

