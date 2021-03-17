Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lantheus (LNTH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH):

3/4/2021 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Lantheus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

2/26/2021 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Lantheus had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Lantheus is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,117. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Lantheus Holdings Inc alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares worth $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.