Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 178,021 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,021 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PG&E were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

