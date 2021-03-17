Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.34% of Coherent worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent stock opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $264.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHR. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

