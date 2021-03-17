Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after buying an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.