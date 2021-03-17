Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.80% of FB Financial worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1,127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

NYSE FBK opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.