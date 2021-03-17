Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 597,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

