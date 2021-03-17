Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,968 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.22% of BP Midstream Partners worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

