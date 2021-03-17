Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 188,106 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,106 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bristow Group by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bristow Group by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

