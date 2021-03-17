Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.7% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,835,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 380,125 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 105,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 593,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,737,980. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

