Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,835,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 380,125 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 105,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

