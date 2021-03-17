WeOwn Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $231,574.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00646147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070163 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034118 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

